Aditya Birla Group launches new age fabric LIVA Crème

LIVA Crème, the new age fabric from the Aditya Birla Group, was launched by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group. Liva Crème fabric – a new variant of Liva fabric – offers consumers the luxurious soft feel which is fluid and natural. Embedded in the fabric is the core promise of Liva coupled with it are the enhanced features of luxurious fineness and softness.

Speaking on the occasion Birla stated, “I recount that when we set out on this journey, our vision was to create value for the entire value chain of viscose based fabrics. I am so pleased to say that the ecosystem of our LAPF partners has resulted in also placing India on the global map. We are now a preferred sourcing destination of viscose based products. This is truly in the spirit of the ‘Make in India’ initiative of our honourable Prime Minister”.

“One of the finest examples of customer centricity within the Group has been our VSF business. From being just product focused, the business has moved superbly to providing solutions to customers by working seamlessly with the value chain. LIVA’s end-to-end ecosystem of a high quality product, continuous innovation, the LAPF network and aspiration created by communication and brand engagement is a great case study in consumer focus.” added Birla.

The event was launched amidst a lot of fanfare and glitterati with Bollywood actress and Liva Crème brand ambassador Kangana Ranaut walking the ramp.

The Liva tagged garments will be available across premium brands like Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Shoppers Stop, Biba, Pantaloons and Lifestyle among others. Renowned designers namely Nikhil Thampi, Shivan-Naresh and Ka-Sha have created collections for Allen Solly, Van Heusen and Shoppers Stop respectively. Focus markets for Liva Crème will be Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Garments made of LIVA Crème can be identified with the gold and cream coloured tag at the stores.

“It is always our endeavour to offer something new to our customers. Liva Crème fabric has all the attributes of Liva fabric while offering the added benefit of luxurious soft feel. The fabric has found tremendous response from women consumers, as per a research conducted in Mumbai and Delhi. The proposition of luxurious softness has been crafted basis their feedback”, said Business Director, Pulp & Fibre, Dilip Gaur.

“Overall, the designer associations with leading brands to create Liva Crème collection, a stunning campaign with Kangana Ranaut and premium point of sale communications will all work towards positioning Liva Crème as a premium brand in the minds of consumers,” added CMO, Birla Cellulose, Rajeev Gopal.

While designers have loved the fabric, each designer has interpreted Liva Crème fabric in their own creative way.

“Liva Crème fabric is very light, very airy and breathable. It has a fluid nature with a luxurious soft feel. With Liva Crème it’s very easy to be comfortable and we believe in making clothes which are comfortable. It was really interesting collaboration and was fun to work with the team”, said Designer Karishma Shahani Khan (Ka-Sha) who has used Liva Crème for her exclusive collection at Shoppers Stop.

“It was a great experience designing the collection with Liva Crème fabric. It is a nature based fabric that is exquisite. It has an effortless drape and has a unique luxurious feel. We let the fabric give a design direction to us. Liva Crème was a great starting point to the collection. The fabric blend very effortlessly with the design”, said the Designer duo – Shivan and Naresh with respect to their exclusive Liva Crème collection for Van Heusen.

“Liva Crème is a nature based fabric which has a great balance of fluidity and luxurious softness. The fabric is fluid and premium. Liva Crème fabric was a complete dream to work with. The whole collaboration came together really well. I got to create some great designs for Allen Solly with Liva Crème. The mirage of all three brands coming together is a dream come true and I hope you all like the collection,” said the enthusiastic Designer Nikhil Thampi for his collection for Allen Solly with Liva Crème.

Brands who have partnered with Liva Crème are equally excited about this association.

“Our association with Liva Crème team has been very encouraging for our brands Haute Curry and Kashish. The entire Liva Crème team has been an integral part of our product development journey. Our association from R&D to designer collaboration have been very encouraging. A wide range of products has been showcased with detail adaptation. Support and training for our front end Customer Care Associates has been facilitated making this an end-to-end successful project. Garments made with Liva Crème fabrics are also showing good sales conversion. Liva Crème is a promising fabric and we look forward to a long term partnership and innovation from the Liva team”, said Head Private Brands, ShoppersStop, Shilpa Gulatee R.