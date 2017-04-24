ShopClues repositions its fashion category

ShopClues, India’s first and largest online marketplace, has announced the launch of their new ATL campaign, focused on the fashion category.

As the unicorn marketplace sharpens its focus on the Fashion category, the new campaign is conceptualised by ShopClues in collaboration with Enormous Brands and has a series of different ads focusing on ShopClues’ offerings, such as affordable everyday fashion, occasion dressing, holiday and work wear fashion. The integrated campaign is comprised of a TV commercial, besides radio, cinema, print, OOH, events and promotions, and digital legs.

The ShopClues Look Good Everyday TVC captures the essence of ShopClues as the one-stop-shop for Affordable Fashion in Bharat- The Real India. The campaign re-enforces the fact that through ShopClues fashion, people can now look good everyday with choices for every occasion, every need, every budget and every region in the country. The TVC is sure to resonate with real India through extensive reach in Tier II, III and IV markets, and showcases various trendy products for Men and Women, accessible through the easy-to-use ShopClues website and app.

Head – Marketing, ShopClues, Harneet Singh shared, “We at ShopClues aim to fulfill the Fashion and Lifestyle aspirational needs of our core consumers, majority of which are in Tier II, III and beyond markets. With this new campaign, we intend to position Shopclues as the ‘Online Fashion Market’, which is the go to destination for our value-conscious consumers’ everyday fashion needs. We understand that our consumers want to wear good clothes to look and feel good everyday but they have limited budgets. The Online Fashion Market aspect of ShopClues has been created with this proposition to bring the largest variety, trends and latest fashion across branded and unbranded categories to our consumers at supremely affordable price-points. We are very excited to bring this offering to our customers and we look forward to their positive response.”

The new fashion avatar of ShopClues will now provide the largest variety of trendy yet eminently affordable and high quality products for men, women and kids, making it the preferred e-commerce fashion destination of the Bharat.