Apple, Nike to unveil limited edition Apple Watch 2

Apple and Nike are working to expand their smartwatch series partnership for the Apple Watch 2 with a new limited edition NikeLab offering.

“NikeLab will feature a simple face to focus on fitness and will go on sale April 27, but will only be available through Nike’s website and at an Apple pop up shop in Tokyo,” US-based new service thestreet.com reported on Friday.

Last year, Apple released Apple Watch Nike+ that features built-in GPS to track users’ pace, distance and route — even if they don’t have iPhone with them.

Apple Watch Nike+ is water resistant (50 metres). Training data including pace, distance and heart rate are available at a glance and through shared run summaries.