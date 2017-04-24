BIBA strengthens its kids wear line; expands with standalone BIBA Girls’ stores

BIBA, the leading Indian ethnic wear brand is on an expansion spree for BIBA Girls’ line. Catering to the increasing demand for quality and premium ethnic wear for kids in the branded segment, the brand has launched two standalone BIBA Girls’ stores in Mumbai and one standalone BIBA Girls’ store in Bangalore for the first time.

BIBA Girls started with products for 2-12 years of age group. To cater to the increasing demand, BIBA has decided to widen their offerings to slightly older girls’ aging upto 15 years. The BIBA Girls’ stores will stock up over 75 SKU’s, thereby expanding its product line.

The stores are spread across 500 sq.ft. and showcases smart ethnic wear range which includes the recently launched BIBA Girls’ Spring Summer collection along with lehengas, jackets, anarkalis, asymmetric kurtas, palazzos, dresses, gowns, jumpsuits and shorts. Each piece of the collection is comfortable to wear with unmatched designs. Apart from the new standalone stores, BIBA Girls’ will continue to be available at all BIBA outlets across India

Commenting on the launch of BIBA Girls stores, Managing Director, BIBA, Siddharth Bindra said, “Initially BIBA Girls used to be retailed out of our BIBA stores. The increasing demand for BIBA Girls amongst the customers due to its great designs and affordable pricing gave us the confidence to launch three stand alone stores. We are certain that BIBA Girls will continue to grow and one can expect many more BIBA Girls outlets in the near future.”

The exclusive store launch fall in line with BIBA’s vision of fast yet steady expansion in the country. It’s been almost more than a decade since BIBA’s inception in Mumbai in 2004 and it has indeed carved a niche position for itself in the retail apparel segment.