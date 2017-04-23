Dollar Industries debuts on NSE

Dollar Industries debuts on NSE

City-based hosiery company Limited made its debut on the National Stock Exchange with effect from Friday, a company statement said.

The listing of the company, on one of the premier stock exchanges of the country, was expected to enhance the visibility of the company’s equity shares and also provide liquidity for its existing and prospective investors.

Managing Director, Dollar, said “listing on one of the premier stock exchanges is a significant milestone for the company“.

The company has a market share of over 15 per cent in the branded knitwear market, the statement said.

