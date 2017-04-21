Santosh Dubey, Head of Projects, Bestseller India

Santosh Dubey has been working with Bestseller India since November 2009 as Head of Projects and has over 15 years of work experience.

He started his career in June 2002 with Shapoorji Pallanji and Co Ltd as Assistant Manager –Trainee and was responsible for execution and Project Management of Civil and Interior Projects. In July 2004, he got promoted to position of Project Manager and started handling Independent Projects.

In May 2006, he Joined Reliance Retail and was involved in design and execution of Reliance Corporate Park Mumbai and then moved to handle retail stores, design and execution.

In his last stint before joining Bestseller, he was working with Godrej Group. Here he was handling Projects and BD for Godrej Adhar which was based on Rural Retailing concept.

In his current role at Best seller, he is involved in Concept Development , Design and space management , Fixture Development and Project Execution .

Academically, he’s a Post graduate Diploma In project management from NICMAR –Pune and Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Shivaji University Kolhapur.