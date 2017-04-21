Vikram Kamat to open 30 more restaurants this year

Mumbai-based Kamats Restaurants, which has around 50 outlets at present, is looking forward to expand its presence by opening 30 more restaurants this year.

In an exclusive chat with Indiaretailing Bureau, MD VITS Hotels and Kamats Restaurants, Vikram Kamat said, “We are opening many new restaurants under Kamat chain in Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan serving pure vegetarian Indian cuisine.”

Kamats, whiich operates chain of restaurants serving hygienic standardized food items in a quick serve format at various outlets on national highways, state highways and cities, started its operations in November 2013.

Since then, the company started expanding its restaurant chain and concentrated on standardising its products and services through centralised purchasing and training system.

However, Kamat himself believes that the way of doing business has changed a lot as compared to the time when the chain started its operations.

He also has high hopes pinned on the GST which is expected to be effective from July 01 onwards.

“The way of doing business has changed drastically. In terms of how you engage the staff, how you engage the customers, how you attract the customer – all these things have changed. What has remained consistent is our cuisine and great taste,” revealed Kamat.

“GST is going to be very good for the restaurant industry. It is going to be great move by the Government for who want to scale restaurant business. And it is also expected to make the life a lot easier for purchase and logistics department,” concluded Kamat.