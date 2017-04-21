Patanjali to expand globally in near future

Patanjali Ayurveda’s Co-Founder and CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Thursday announced that the company is planning to expand globally in the near future, while addressing a ‘Made in India – Food Buyer Seller Meet’ organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority ( APEDA).

According to a ANI report: He urged players of food processing sector to come together and promote healthy food products.

“This initiative taken by FICCI is an example of industry players taking a step towards making Indian food industry an international brand accepted by all. Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd. is committed to go global and fight adulteration in food industry,” Balkrishna was quoted by ANI as saying.

Patanjali already has its presence in many countries, thereby giving a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The ‘Food Buyer Seller Meet’ is an initiative taken by FICCI to promote Indian food industries and project India as global supplier of various food products. Two days of this exclusive meet will witness international buyers and Indian sellers meeting under one roof to discuss business.

Buyers from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Iran, Egypt, European and some African countries are participating in the food buyer seller meet.

More than 1,500 buyer-seller meetings are expected to take place at this event. The estimated worth of business to be generated from this event is Rs 100 crore