Coach Inc launches first store in capital

Coach Inc. known for modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, celebrated the launch of the first Coach store at DLF Emporio, here and the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty was present as a special guest.

“I love the brand because not just are their products classics in terms of, design, durability and just great leather but because their service in store and after sales is outstanding. I love how they can personalise a bag so quickly,” said the actress.

Coach’s second store in India carries a wide assortment of accessories for women and men including bags, small leather goods, footwear, weekend and travel accessories, scarves and jewellery.

The store also carries a coveted range of handbags from Coach 1941, the brand’s runway collection.