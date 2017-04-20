Pics: 12 smart ways to digitize the foodservice industry

Restaurants of the Future Here’s how you will have lunch in 2020. Pick an app, search for restaurants, customize your meal, order it through app, reach the restaurant and find the food and a touchscreen table ready for you! The table’s not clean – you tap the touchscreen, tell the table to ‘clean up’. The table sends a message to a cleaner who runs across and wipes the table clean. You’re ready to eat. You finish, tap the table for your bill, swipe your phone over the pay button, enter pin and you are done! Welcome to the restaurant of the future – healthy, casual and tech savvy. Here are some trends that will change the food industry:

The ‘Amazon’ing Aand ‘Uber’izing Of Food The biggest disrupters of the restaurant industry have nothing to do with food. They’ve got to do with delivery. With a few touches on a phone, you can have almost any food delivered anytime and anywhere. Customers have access to the world’s largest virtual drive thru without ever leaving their homes. Delivery affects everyone from McDonald’s to Starbucks to posh fine dining restaurants. Google, uberEats, Amazon Prime Now, Postmates, Grub Hub, Yelp are making it easier and faster for you to eat. They don’t make food – they are middlemen connecting restaurants to customers for fees. With so much so easily available, how can restaurants still attract diners? By promising them a unique experience they can never have online. By making the restaurant a destination. A healthier one at least

Retailers Discover Food With a Vengeance Retailers are discovering the magic of dwell time - the longer you keep a shopper on the premises, the more the shopper will buy per hour of stay. Theme parks understood this decades ago, as did museums with gift shops. Retailers are now realizing that food is a great way to increase shoppers’ dwell times. Suffering serious declines in foot traffic, retailers are hoping to build revenue by luring shoppers into stores for snacks and meals. They would rather have shoppers spend time in their stores than elsewhere. Food is a unique opportunity to do so.

Building a Nutritious Nation After watching aggressive consumers attack big food companies over chemicals and additives, people want healthier food. People want real food - food made with organic ingredients and free of additives, anti-biotics, and other artificial components. They are ready to pay premium prices for clean food that is good for them and good for the environment. Even big fast food chains like McDonalds and Burger King have introduced healthier options to their menu. There is still a long way to go but we expect to see a million more restaurants serving nutritious, wholesome organic food to an ever-growing calorie conscious population.

The Rise of 'Fast Casual' As we have seen people want healthy delicious food in a unique environment. But time starved millennials demand mouth-watering food that is fast and not too expensive. Lunch hours are shrinking and workers need to eat quickly. But they also want to eat well. Enter ‘Fast-cas’ – or fast-casual restaurants. Experts say they are the future of the restaurant industry. They lie in the middle-ground between traditional fast-food and table-service restaurants. Their main appeal is fresh and local. Meaning one or two signature items per season. The other hallmark of ‘Fast-cas’ is adventurous flavours. Garnish your vegetables and sides with new flavours to keep diners coming back for more.

Guzzle it Down Drinks used to be a side course to the main menu. But it is a restaurant driver now. Different types of drinks – from smoothies, coffees, teas, mocktails, wine bars – have become very popular. Restaurants are trying to make beverages a headlining act instead of a sideshow. There are endless varieties of teas, coffees, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Drinks are great for casual conversation, impulse buying and refreshing stopovers. There’s something for every generation.

Of Ethnic Mashups and Micro Cuisines Diners want something new yet familiar. Everyone is going super local. Newer cuisines are emerging like Jewish, Singaporean, Mongolian, etc. Restaurants are hyper localizing. They are going ultra regional. So besides global cuisines, restaurants serve state cuisines like Maharashtrian, Bihari, Assamese, etc. It is about being glocal (i.e. global+local) and there is something for everyone.

Let's Go Vegan Recent news and documentaries have highlighted how live stock is kept and converted into food for restaurants. Because of this more and more people are turning vegetarian. Being vegan is a burning trend. Vegan food is further being explored like never before. It’s made to look awesome, taste delicious, and be healthier. Restaurants are serving meals composed mostly (or entirely) of vegetables that are great to look at, satisfyingly memorable and compatible with wine. Rising beef prices, growth of farmers’ markets and food halls, need for more natural antioxidants etc have converted more people. Chefs are starting to lean toward dishes with a vegetable at the center of the plate instead of a protein.

The Return of Bread For years, bread has gotten a bad repo because of a no-carb Atkins diet fad and a gluten-free mega movement. As bread makers have figured out how to make it healthier with more wholesome ingredients, it’s making a huge revival. It’s in style again. Chefs are experimenting with flour and bread derivatives like artisan toasts, bagels, babka, gourmet pizzas and flatbreads. Given its convenience and flexibility, we are in the middle of a bread renaissance.

Small is the New Big The three-course meal day is gone. Millennials snack more – sometimes more than four to five snacks a day. Snacking has increased by 67 per cent from 2010 to 2015. Baby boomers are the biggest snackers. So small is the new big. Smaller plates, small portions, small tables. Tapas and dimsums are very popular. Menus are getting shorter. Dining rooms are getting smaller. Snacks are obliterating meals. They are fast, convenient and cheap – ideal for a frenzied working generation.

Food Tech From paying before you even arrive to eat, to self-service kiosks, touchscreen tables, robotic waiters, to cashier-less counters, technology is making the dining experience as person less as possible. Often called front-facing technology or guest-facing technology, it’s turning the way customers do business with restaurants upside down. As restaurants experiment with tablets and smartphones, diners are now able to: • Order food and drink right before reaching restaurant • Play games while waiting for food – a plus for families • Pay with smartphones • Be notified when order is ready • See wine lists • Tables turn faster by eliminating customer downtime, employee errors are eliminated • Millennials drive this new trend.

A Multi-Sensory Intimate Experience To beat food delivery, restaurants are striving to make their dining a multi-sensory experience. There is more innovative use of light, sound, smell and layout. Generation Z wants younger, energetic places with large graphics, loud music, moving visuals and powerful colours. Food retailers want to provide a personalized intimate experience. After years of stiff benches and backless chairs, the booth is back. There are more PDRs (private dining rooms), open kitchens and two chair tables.