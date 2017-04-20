Packaging Strategy: Applying the concept of ‘Power- Packed’ to YiPPee! ATTA noodles

WOW Design, a strategic brand design consultancy has associated with ITC for the packaging design for the new variant introduced for Sunfeast YiPPee noodles, ATTA noodles.

Sunfeast YiPPee! Noodles is the second most preferred ready-to-cook brand in India with 3 variants – Classic Masala, Magic Masala and Chinese Masala. These variants have been well appreciated and accepted by the audience since years. Since the target audience has become more health oriented, ITC decided to launch an ATTA variant fused with vegetables to cater to the demands of an evolved consumer. ITC collaborated with WOW Design for the packaging design of ATTTA noodles.

Health in Every Noodle Strand

Working towards a new look for Sunfeast YiPPee! Noodles, WOW Design conducted detailed research based study. The key findings of the study were:

-Instant food items, especially noodles, are preferred as an in-between snack by kids and tweens, and comfort food by adults.

-With the health awareness growing rapidly, many factors act as barriers for consumption of noodles.

Hence, the popular belief and the set perception about noodles posed a challenge to communicate the goodness of this product. Thus, a strategic decision was taken to position YiPPee! ATTA noodles as ‘power packed’ATTA noodles with vegetable additions in every strand.

Design Solution: Applying the concept of ‘Power- Packed’

The concept, ‘power packed’, was conceptualised considering the product’s offerings. YiPPee!’s mascot, ‘Sunny’, was transformed into a superhero to attract kids. The masthead of the pack was depicted as Sunny’s cape to keep in sync with other variants. The design language of a ‘super hero in action’ was captured by clutter breaking effects such as rays to depict energy and activeness. Colours like green and yellow added more fun to the look and feel of the pack. A mnemonic categorically exhibiting use of healthy grains and vegetables was highlighted on the pack to outline health benefits. The design pumped in vigor on the pack giving it shelf visibility and upped its position in the noodles category.

Speaking on the new brand identity, Partner & Executive Director, WOW Design, Deepti Kshirsagar said, “When you have to talk about healthy food, especially for kids and the mothers both, the best thing is to remember your own childhood . That’s exactly what we did during our brainstorm sessions leading to a strong story. Almost all of us have heard this from our mothers-‘Beta you eat this and you will become powerful, Ekdum superhero jaisa!’ The Power up concept rightly captured both, the Mother’s pride of choosing the healthiest option and the kid’s fantasy of superpowers.”

Partner and Executive Director, WOW Design, Saswata Das said, “Our competitive analysis showed that most healthy noodles are playing in the fitness and strength factor. The Packaging Design mostly highlights the ingredient story to validate the authenticity of the health claims being made. We proposed to take a slightly different approach. Instead of just depicting the feature (ingredient rich) story, we took a more benefit driven story – ‘Activate your mind and body’ being the core proposition. The variant itself was called Power Up Masala. We explored a SuperPower design route, where the Brand Story narrates that the pack is powered with so much goodness that it can provide you with super powers just like your favourite Super Hero.”