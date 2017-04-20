Denmark-based Pandora opens first store in India

Denmark-based jewellery brand Pandora opened its first store here with an aim to cater to the modern women who doesn’t shy away from experimentation.

The concept store is located on the ground floor of DLF Mall of India here and carries Pandora’s jewellery collections, including the brand’s Moments collection, the Essence collection as well as the Rose collection.

“The modern aspirational Indian woman is a section that represents the veering away from wearing predominantly gold jewellery and becoming more fashion conscious and finding unique ways to express their style.

“Making the brand Pandora accessible to these very customers is what excited us to pursue this business” Devika Bakshi and Kanika Bakshi Talwar, Managing Directors of Pandora, said in a statement.

The two sisters run the company together.