Ankit Nagori joins Wooplr’s board; makes investment

India’s largest influencer driven fashion commerce platform, Wooplr announced the appointment of Ankit Nagori, ex-Chief Business Officer at Flipkart and co-founder of Cure.Fit, as a full time board member at Wooplr along with a personal investment in the business.

CEO at Wooplr, Arjun Zacharia said “Ankit Nagori is known to be a pragmatic man-of-action. Ankit has seen the evolution of our social commerce platform and his joining the board at this point brings in proven experience in scaling marketplaces. His experience of building India’s biggest marketplace at Flipkart, made him the right person to have along on our journey, to change the way fashion discovery is done.”

Commenting on his joining the board for Wooplr, Ankit Nagori said, “Over the last one year, I have seen the evolution of Wooplr into a leading social commerce platform. Wooplr’s focus on select top quality fashion brands is a step in the right direction. What excited me about Wooplr is the fact that they are building a fundamentally unique marketplace that combines the influencer-led format of shopping and the discovery of unique new brands. I see that brands are considerably changing their marketing strategies and influencers are becoming an important part of this new approach to reach out a young and dynamic audience.”

Rahul Chandra, Helion Ventures, said, “Bringing in an independent board member who has proven company builders from a relevant background should be on every growth oriented CEO’s agenda. Ankit combines his mature outlook with domain expertise and growth orientation. His addition to the board reflects the stage of execution stage we are entering. we hope to benefit from his inputs and guidance to emerge as the go to destination for fashion influencers and brands. We plan to continue strengthening the board to support this journey.”

Wooplr raised a recent Series B round of funding led by Sistema Asia Fund to continue its focus on building India’s largest influencer led commerce platform. The funds are specifically focussed on building its influencer community, scaling its lean marketplace, getting high quality fashion brands on-board, and delivering a world class customer experience.

31-year-old Ankit Nagori, an IIT Guwahati Alumni, joined Flipkart as a Manager after folding up his social media start-up YouthPad, back when Flipkart was still selling books. But over the next 6 years he rose through the ranks to become the Chief Business Officer at Flipkart. He resigned in 2016, and in March 2016, Ankit Nagori and Mukesh Bansal, founder at Myntra, raised US $15 million to launch Cure.Fit.