Cutting edge gaming laptop maker MSI opens first EBO in Bengaluru

MSI, a leader in gaming notebooks, announced its first exclusive store in partnership with New Games n Gadgets in Bengaluru, a leading online game store with an exclusive collection of Playstation games, Xbox games, PC games, Game consoles, and mobile and gaming accessories.

Dedicated to the Indian gaming market, MSI focuses on user experience and believes only by experiencing its product can the gamer understand what it is like to play on a genuine laptop with numerous features.

Gaming features include ‘built-in steel’ series keyboard, Nahimic audio enhancement technology, and cooler boost technology to name just a few.

Gamers can simply visit the store and get their hands on these cutting-edge, VR ready gaming laptops and products at the store.