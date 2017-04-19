Voylla appoints Ranvijay Singh as brand ambassador for men’s collection

Fashion jewellery brand Voylla has appointed Ranvijay Singh of MTV Roadies fame as brand ambassador for its men’s collection, Dare by Voylla, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2011, the brand has already launched more than 150 stores and plans to come up with 100 more by end of this financial year.

“We are super excited to have Rannvijay Singh as the brand ambassador for Dare. As a youth icon who is always comfortable in his own skin, and yet never shies away from making bold, impactful statements, Rannvijay is not only the perfect face of Dare, he is the spirit of the brand too. We are confident this association will create a new milestone in the world of fashion accessories for men,” said CEO of Voylla.com, Vishwas Shringi.

Voylla retails its own creation online through Voylla.com, app and via marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra. In October 2015, Voylla had raised US $15 million from the private equity firm Peepul Capital and before that had raised two rounds of funds in 2012 and 2013 by Snow Leopard Technology Ventures.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had earlier endorsed the women range of the brand.