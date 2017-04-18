Paytm unveils Maggi Mystery Box in four flavours

Paytm has unveiled Nestle’s latest Maggi Mystery Box with 4 new exciting flavors exclusively on Paytm and Paytm Mall. Customers can pre-book their favorite noodles box online and deliveries will commence right after the launch on April 22.

The company has launched a unique campaign – ‘Catch the MAGGI Train’, in which four new flavour packs will appear as icons forming a train on Paytm and Paytm Mall app for few hours for five days post the launch. Consumers who will click on the train icons and buy the product will be gratified with exclusive cashbacks on their purchase. Each Maggi box will also be imprinted with a Paytm Mall QR Code, which can be scanned via Paytm and Paytm Mall app for placing a new order.

Speaking on the initiative, Vice President, Paytm Mall, Saurabh Vashistha said, “We are really excited about bringing the new Maggi Mystery Box to our customers. There has been much anticipation and excitement about the new flavours to be launched and we’re looking forward to bring this special instant noodles pack to consumers across the country.”

The Maggi Mystery Box is exclusively available with a pre-booking offer on Paytm and the Paytm Mall app. Customer can use the promo code ‘MASALASOFINDIA’ to get Rs 41 cashback and free shipping till April 20 midnight. The pack will contain 12 packets of 73g each, with 3 units of each of the 4 flavours.