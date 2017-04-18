FSSAI allows selling of edible oils via vending machines in WB

Food regulator FSSAI has given its approval to sell edible oils in loose through vending machines in West Bengal and the pilot project will start from Kolkata.

According to a PTI report: FSSAI has given permission to a company to sell edible oils in loose via vending machines.

The approval for the pilot launch has been given amid concerns over growing adulteration of edible oils sold in loose, especially in rural areas.

“We have given permission to a company to launch edible oils vending machines on a pilot basis in West Bengal,” Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Chairman Ashish Bahuguna told PTI.

Just like milk vending machines, edible oils vending machines can be of great benefit to the poor, who can buy quality oil and whatever quantity they want, he said.

The project has been sanctioned last week. The machines may be installed in Kolkata to start with and later in other big cities, Bahuguna said without disclosing the name of the company. Meanwhile, the FSSAI has asked edible oil manufacturers to sell cooking oils in smaller packs.