Actress Jacqueline Fernandez invests in RAW Pressery

With its first integrated brand campaign ‘And nothing else’ setting the tone for the summer season, cold pressed juice brand RAW Pressery – announced taking on board actress Jacqueline Fernandez as an investor.

The Bollywood Diva adds more juice to India’s largest cold pressed juice brand with an initial investment of half a million dollars. Jacqueline – an ardent consumer of RAW, believes in a cleaner and healthier future for the people across the country. Her values are congruent with the product’s ethos and reflects her love for all things fresh and natural. She wishes to synergize with the brand, building competencies that amplifies the philosophy of All Good. No Bad.

Introduced to the brand on a film set, Jacqueline found her healthier half in Raw Pressery. Commenting on the launch she said, “Raw Pressery is not just a juice brand. It’s a cult that’s become a culture – changing the way we eat, drink and live our lives. My travels across the world have brought me closer to clean label products. The ones that are natural, free of added sugar and transparent – the Raw Pressery kind. It’s what everyone would want their juice to taste of – just the fruit and nothing else! Every morning is a RAW morning. It has become my constant across shoots, air-journeys, family brunches, business meetings and even holidays.”

Jacqueline finds the amalgamation of energies an opportunity to impact people’s wellbeing. She welcomes the privilege of partnering with a brand that brings her closer to nature, that cares about the Indian farmer and hides nothing from the customer. She wishes to use her influence to change the lives for all those around her – establishing green living on the inside and the outside.

Jacqueline’s love for the brand doesn’t stop at the juice. It transcends to the what the brand stands for. “To be RAW is to be who you are – Unpeeled, unadulterated and untreated. With no added sugar, flavour or colour. Natural, just the way nature intended. It’s easy to say ‘all good’ but how many times have you heard a juice brand confirming nothing ‘bad’ being added to your beverage? What’s more, RAW Pressery takes the stress off the environment with initiatives like RAWCYCLE which restores my beliefs in all things good. RAWCYCLE recycles pet bottles to wearable merchandize for underprivileged children and I aim to stand for what I stand on!” expands Jacky on her reasons on investing in the brand.

Talking about the development, Founder, RAW Pressery, Anuj Rakyan said, “Jacqueline’s someone who celebrates fitness, eating clean and living natural. She influences people around her and develops great affinity for products that compliment her lifestyle. Her belief in Raw Pressery is a direct reflection on the brand we’ve built. We look to seed a future of growth with partners like Jacqueline taking on the brand’s spirit as her own. With her inputs we’re planning newer product lines and also expanding availability to the Middle East as of April 2017. Jacqueline joining the team will bring fresher ideas and opportunities for us to explore.”