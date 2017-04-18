Be U Salons chain raises Rs 4 crore from investors to fund its expansion plans

‘Be U Salons’ on Monday said that it has raised Rs 4 crore from a consortium of investors from the UAE, Singapore and India to fund its expansion plans.

Be U Salons has 20 outlets operating across Delhi-NCR at present.

“Be U Salons now aims to open over 100 outlets in financial year 2018 across multiple cities in India. The raised funds will be used to further consolidate Be U’s position as one of the fastest growing tech enabled salon chains in North India,” Be U Salons, a part of Gingerpan Swapkart, said in a statement.

The company said it would also use the funds to strengthen the back-end operations and tech infrastructure, build core talent and marketing of the current and new stores.

Be U salons chain started operations in December 2016.