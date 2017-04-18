Inocorp Marketing plans to bring unique products to India; reveals its game changing strategies

Vivek Jain, Head – Brands at Inocorp Marketing Private Limited shares his focus for the brand and the direction it will be taking in this year to emerge as an energetic marketing company that has on board some of the finest hair products in the country

Please tell us about yourself.

I have been working in the service industry for over 18 years now. Equipped with analytical insights into sales, marketing and an understanding of the Indian market, I began my journey in the beauty and grooming industry in 2008. I have personally led launches and distribution of various brands in the categories of hair, appliances, tools, make-up, and cosmetics. Some of my major roles include positioning the wide and multifaceted product line across the right distributors, in the right region and among the right primary, secondary as well as third party clientele. While leading different verticals, I have been a key player of major brands in India.

What inspired you to get involved in the salon and beauty industry?

I believe I am a doting husband and the satisfaction of seeing my woman look absolutely perfect is what drove me to join this industry. Making women look good, confident and happy through make-up and grooming sessions, attracted me towards it. The salon industry is not only about offering professional services, it is the trust and a responsibility that is bestowed upon each service personnel by the customer. And, who can refrain from getting attracted to an industry where one gets to contribute to the lives of world’s most beautiful creation – women.

What are the USPs of Inocorp?

Inocorp Marketing is a peoples’ company and we believe that we can bring a positive change in the lives of women. In a short span of time, we have not only established our foothold in almost all of India, but have also touched the lives of many women, who have now become our loyal clientele. We, at Inocorp, have expanded our team size with some of the best individuals from the industry. Our team is young, robust and most importantly, they love to challenge the impossible. We value our human resource and therefore, this division is closely monitored my Ashok Chauhan, Managing Director, Inocorp and me.

What are the marketing strategies adopted by Inocorp?

We are realistic with our target audience that we want to captivate. Therefore, all in-salon services and promotions as well as advertisements, social media activations, and PR are focused and not enormous. We have also worked strategically upon our product portfolio and offer what is required and relevant for the market, currently. This makes us acceptable among our customers, salon counterparts, and even our work associates.

How many SKUs are there?

With leading brands like Alfaparf Milano and label.m, we have a complete range of care, grooming and styling products. In label.m we have introduced close to 80 different SKUs in India – from shampoos, conditioners, styling and treatment products along with salon remedies. We have been able to make a mark with Matte Finished Pastes, the Honey and Oat range, Intensive Repair Mask, Lab Remedy, and more. In Alfaparf Milano, we have currently launched close to 160 SKUs and include 110 shades of hair colour, making us the sole provider of the widest range in hair colour. We have been able to build a loyal clientele for our Keratin Treatments that treats frizzy hair, while improving its health, as well. Hair colours are my personal favourites, as the intensity and low ammonia content offers our clients the right combination to meet their requirement. We have introduced some fun, young, vibrant colours to meet the growing demands of today’s Indian customer.

What is the price range of the products, and where all are they available?

The pricing is done considering our target audience, salon counterparts, work associates and most importantly, the product. As the entire product range is developed keeping in mind the professional services, creative artists and result-seeking clients, these are currently available through salons only. While label.m products are priced in the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 6,000; Alfaparf Milano is between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500.

What are your views on education and training?

One cannot perform in the absence of knowledge, education and enough training on the brand, its products, use and process. It is only through the right technique and education that one can master the use of these products and brands. I ensure immense attention to minutest details in educating and training our teams, who further trail this down to the hairdressers and creative artists with the help of our salon counterparts and work associates. I wish to add value to professionalism and work towards giving back to the society and through this important vertical, I am making my share of effort.

What are your views on the salon industry of India and its future?

The salon industry has evolved in the past decade and today, we have several organised players. There has been tremendous change in the way it performs and offers services. This industry is growing beyond services and valuing the ‘feel good’ factor’. From being a barber’s outlet to beauty parlours and unisex salons, we have definitely come a long way. Today we have dedicated salons only for skin and hair and this shows our seriousness towards our work. It is only this growth that even the Government feels that we are growing to be job creators. I believe this is just the beginning. The future begins with large format salons that will be turning more consumer focused and friendly. There will be an added focus on safe and healthy result oriented services, rather than harmful chemical and money-making treatments. This will increase the consumer’s confidence in salons, making them visit professionals for services and treatments.

What are your plans for the brand for FY 2017-18?

Last year was really active with the focus being on building the right team and spreading our reach. This year, we look to accelerate our operations further and bridge as well as correlate all the operations of the company together. We look to bring unique products to India, which will change the way we think of services, currently.