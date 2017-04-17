Benu Sehgal

Head – Retail and Marketing

Ambience Mall

Benu Sehgal, the name that turned around DLF Mall, Saket in just about six months as the Senior Vice President of DLF Utilities Limited and Mall Head of DLF Place, Saket has now been appointed as the Head – Retail and Marketing, Ambience Mall.

Prior to this, Sehgal was the Vice President & Mall Head of DLF Place, Saket. She has the right skills/ knowledge and know-how of the quintessence of this industry. She has over 25 years of multi-disciplinary Senior-/Top-level experience in vast variety of sectors which includes biggies like Mukta Arts/WWIL, Ambe Consultancy Services, All About Jobs, Ventures, Apple Industries, Nivica Consultants etc. She has successfully run these corporate businesses in an efficient and effective manner.

Prior to DLF, she held the position of Vice President-Operations at IRPPL. At IRPPL she was responsible for day-to-day functioning of The Great India Place mall, Metro Walk, Adventure Island and Worlds of Wonder amusement park.

Prior to joining IRPPL, she was Head HR at B4U, one of the world’s leading Bollywood television networks.

Sehgal completed her Masters in Biotechnology and also holds a professional post graduate diploma in HR from Welingkar University. She is also a certified Competency and Performance Developer from Carlton Advanced Management Institute.