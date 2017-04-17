HSIL Limited launches first premiere store in Bangalore, to open 12 more by end 2017

HSIL Limited, India’s leading building products company, inaugurated the first of its kind Hindware Premiere Store in Bangalore. The store named Katta Ceramics is conveniently located at Lalbagh Fort Road, Minerva Circle, Shop Number 31.

It is the company’s first exclusive premiere store in India and showcases a wide range of premium and luxury products by the brand ranging from faucets, showers, washbasins, chromo showers, bidets to WC’s. The store was inaugurated by VCMD, HSIL Limited, Sandip Somany, and President (Hindware) & CEO (EVOK Retail) – ‎HSIL Ltd, Manish Bhatia.

Through this store format, Hindware aims to further cement its position as the expert companion for consumers in their bathroom design journey. The premium experiential store offers personalized assistance to guide the customers to explore and experience specific bathroom concepts.

The Hindware Premiere Store will educate its consumers on new meaningful innovations from Hindware to help them design their dream bathroom through tools such as a live consultation zone, pre-designed bathroom suites and exclusive product islands.

The store also has an assistive apps section which helps consumers to design their bathroom by using two exclusive apps – the Interactive Planning App and the Hindware DreamBath App. The interactive planning section allows users to plan the actual floor area of their bathroom and the assistive apps section helps them to get suitable advice on best suited products before even buying them, helping them in making the right decisions.

At the store launch, Sandip Somany, said, “HSIL Limited is extremely delighted to take the next step forward by inaugurating the first ever Hindware Premiere Store in Bangalore. The demand for premium and luxury products in the bathware industry has been on a rise and by opening Hindware Premiere we wish to address this demand. Bangalore is an important market for Hindware. The city mostly constitutes of young and aspiring citizens, who wish to take the next step in terms of comfort and luxury.”

The store is totally inspired by the idea of providing best in class products and the brand’s desire to enrich customers’ bathrooms with style and refinement. The store’s format is planned keeping in mind the varied customer needs in the region who enjoy a fine mix of premium and luxury sanitaryware products.

Spread over 4,800 sq. ft. area, the store also boasts of an exclusive QUEO Luxury bathroom lounge seamlessly integrated to showcase the designer collections by renowned designers like Antonio Bullo, Romano Adolini, Fedrico Tombolini, Chiara Valeri and Antonio Cristofaro.

Manish Bhatia commented, “Today the consumer needs multiple bathroom solutions under one roof for their differentiated needs. Be it the most luxurious couple’s bathroom or premium bathrooms for the entire family. Further, we believe that it is vital for us to increase our consumer touch points and provide them with a 360 degree bathroom solutions platform. By increasing our presence across strategically selected locations we wish to generate a strong brand position in the market. Bangalore is amongst the fastest growing real estate sector hubs in the world, this store will create higher push for bathroom products and strengthen our leading market share in the city. We plan to open a dozen more Hindware Premiere stores across India by the end of 2017.”

Hindware Premiere store will provide the consumers of Bangalore the opportunity to avail complete bathware shopping experience under one roof.