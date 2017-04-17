Spencer’s Retail expands footprint in Vishakapatnam, opens 12,896 sq.ft. store in city

Spencer’s Retail, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Company, announced opening of its 12,896 sq.ft. in Vishakapatnam. Located at Marripalem NH 16, near R&B Junction, the new Spencer’s store launch makes Vishakhapatnam the second city in South India have more than 9 Spencer’s store after Hyderabad.

Speaking about the launch, VP – Coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) & Hyderabad, SM Ramanathan, said that the 12,896 sq.ft store at Marripalem NH 16 brings the number of Spencer’s stores in the CAP & Hyderabad region to 38 stores, which includes 12 hyperstores. He added that Vishakhapatam is very important to Spencer’s with its first hypermarket opening in Resapuvanipalem way back in 2004. Spencer’s has received tremendous response from the city and there are plans to further increase the number of stores in Vishakapatam and the adjoining areas.

The new Spencer’s store at Marripalem will operate between 9:30 AM to 10 PM on all days. Consumers can expect the latest shopping experience with more than 7000 quality products at an affordable price. There is provision for free car parking and fastest-possible check-outs with a large number of cash tills installed in the store.

The new Spencer’s stores at Vishakhapatnam offers a wide range of merchandising in food and grocery including fresh foods & vegetables, fish & meat, frozen & dairy products, FMCG processed foods, beverages, personal care products and an extensive electronics range.

The new Spencer’s store in Marripalem also boasts of a large general merchandise section with exciting offers on home essentials like bedsheets, utensils and luggage category. According to Mr. Ramanathan, Spencer’s will source a considerable section of the staples products such as rice, oils and spices locally which will be offered at attractive prices to cater to the local demand.

Currently, Spencer’s runs 125 stores including 39 large-format stores across 35 cities in India. The all-India footfall is nearly 4 million per month. Spencer’s store dates back more than 150 years since the set up of its first store in Chennai way back in 1862.

Spencer’s has been recognized as the “Most Admired Retailer of the Year – Hypermarket” for three consecutive years at the India Retail Forum. It has also won “Most Admired Food and Grocery Retailer of the Year for best category performer” across multiple categories at the Coca Cola Golden Spoon Awards, 2017.