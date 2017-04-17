Nestle to promote new Maggi noodles at Google, Paytm

FMCG major Nestle has collaborated with Google and Paytm’s e-commerce platform Paytm Mall to roll out promotions for new variants of Maggi noodles.

Paytm Mall has created a special Maggi brand store to sell ‘Maggi Masalas’ from April 22 and Google will run an online contest for consumers to guess the new flavours by choosing the correct options and submitting their votes.

“The objective of this engagement is to build anticipation and excitement around the new variants, where consumers have to guess the four flavours from the eight options provided,” Nestle said in a statement.

The new variants are inspired by regional cuisines and will cater to distinctive local tastes with signature herbs and spices.