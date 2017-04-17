Paytm ties up with distributor of luxury labels in India, Genesis Luxury

Paytm has announced a partnership with Genesis Luxury, the company that markets and distributes the world’s best international luxury and premium labels in India.

The partnership will enable customers to pay using Paytm at all Genesis stores of fashion brands such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Club SP, Armani Jeans, Bottega Veneta, Canali, Coach, Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, G-Star RAW, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Paul Smith, Satya Paul, Tumi and Villeroy & Boch among others.

To make the payment, customers can scan the Paytm QR Code using their Paytm app at the stores and pay instantly.

Sr. Vice President – Paytm, Jessjeet Bhandari, said, “We constantly strive to provide our users the best payment experience. Our partnership with Genesis Luxury will combine the best in shopping and payment to offer shoppers the most premium retail experience in the country.”

Commenting on the partnership Sanjay Kapoor, Managing Director, Genesis Group said, “The essence of Genesis Luxury is in our philosophy that luxury brands are an experience above everything else. Our great mix of designer labels from across the globe combined with a superlative payment experience using Paytm would help us to treat our customers with the most state-of-the art retail experience ever.”

Paytm has associated with brands across a wide range of categories including apparel and accessories, mobiles and electronics, consumer durables and home furnishings among others.

Leading brands including The Body Shop, Arvind, Lifestyle, Maxx, Aurelia, Colour Bar, Nike, Lotto, Sports Station, United Colors of Benetton, 24*7, Mothercare, Sunglass Hut, Pure Home, Archies and Reebok and other stores accept Paytm today.