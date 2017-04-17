Nykaa opens brick-and-mortar store in Mumbai

India’s multi-brand e-commerce beauty platform, Nykaa has launched its brick-and-mortar store at Infiniti Mall, in Mumbai.

The launch of the store is part of the company’s Omnichannel approach to beauty retail with the aim to open 30 offline stores across India by 2020.

The store features brands including Estée Lauder, Clinique, L’Occitane, Ciaté, L.A. Girl among others.

“The Omnichannel route is a logical extension in order to offer our customers a seamless shopping experience. Each piece of the consumer’s experience is enhanced by consistently offering products digitally, in-store and through the Nykaa app with innovations like product consultations, exclusive offers, tutorials and much more” said CEO and Founder, Nykaa, Falguni Nayar.

Since its launch in 2012, Nykaa said, it has a current run rate of 400 crore offering over 650 brands and 60,000 products.