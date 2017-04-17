L’Oreal appoints Aseem Kaushik Director – Consumer Products Division

L’Oreal India has announced the appointment of Aseem Kaushik as Director, Consumer Products Division.

It also elevated DP Sharma as General Manager, Professional Products Division (PPD). Both appointments were internal promotions, a statement from L’Oreal said.

Kaushik will now handle all consumer product brands including L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York and NYX, it added.

Kaushik began his career with L’Oréal India in 1995 with the Consumer Products Division. After spending 7 years in CPD sales, he moved to the Professional Products Division in 2002 in Key Account Management. He later took over the challenge of launching and managing the brand Matrix in 2005 and was subsequently appointed as Director of the Professional Products Division in 2011 which comprised brands – L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Kerastase, Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals and Decleor.

Kaushik has been the driving force behind the strengthening of these brands and the consistency of their performance. With his vision to seize business opportunity, the acquisition of the brand Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals was made possible, representing a great and strategic relay of growth in the long term.

Taking over from Kaushik in PPD will be D.P Sharma. Sharma has spent over 17 years in L’Oréal India. He joined in the commercial team of L’Oreal Professionnel and spent about 5 years with the brand before moving to Matrix where he spent 10 years. In his last role as Brand GM – Matrix and Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals, he has been responsible in driving all-round growth of Matrix to create the largest footprint across the country. He has also been part of the core team that integrated PPD India’s first skincare brand- Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals in 2013 and has been instrumental in successfully establishing the brand in the market.

MD, L’Oréal India, Jean-Christophe Letellier said, “Kaushik has been a pioneer in defining and revolutionizing the professional business in India. Together with his teams, he built-up a real success story, based on 3 key principles: strong and collaborative teams, continuous focus on education, and true salon centricity. Under his leadership, the Professional Products Division has grown consistently to make India the No.1 growth contributor for Professional Products Division in the world for L’Oréal.”

He added, “Sharma has demonstrated a tremendous capacity for growing and developing our salon businesses across India. We are extremely confident in his abilities and are pleased to have someone of his experience to lead our Professional Division.”