Pepsi to sell mineral water at same MRP across country: Paswan

Union Food and Consumer Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that PepsiCo India has agreed to sell its bottled mineral water “Aquafina” at the same Maximum Retail Price (MRP) across the country.

He also said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) too has issued orders to stadiums affiliated to it to charge one MRP for drinking water bottles.

“Dual MRP is against the law. We have been pushing for one price. We have got one success. Pepsi’s Aquafina has decided to charge same MRP across the country,” Paswan told the media here.

Also, the BCCI has issued circular to its stadiums to sell all drinking water bottles at one rate, irrespective of the company, Paswan said. He added that the price would be the same inside and outside the stadiums.

Paswan also said that the National Consumers Dispute Redressal Commission was taking action in cases of dual MRPs.

The minister added that he had already directed that the price of mineral water bottles should be same at airports, in malls and hotels.