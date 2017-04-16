Reliance Brands brings Kate Spade New York into India

Global fashion and lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York has forayed into the Indian market with its first two stores in the capital.

The brand has opened shop in south Delhi — with one store at the DLF Emporio in Vasant Kunj and another at the Select City Walk in Saket.

It has entered India through a long-term distribution and retail license agreement with Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Group. The exclusive distribution rights to the brand in the country lie with Reliance Brands, read a statement.

The stores feature its spring 2017 collection, which reflects a Moroccan feel. Throughout the collection, textured fabrics and details including eyelets, pom poms, appliqué roses and ruffles sit against softly flowing and feminine silhouettes.

There’s ready-to-wear, handbags, small leather goods, shoes, jewellery, fashion, tech accessories, watches, eyewear and stationery from the brand at the stores.

Deborah Lloyd, Chief Creative Officer of Kate Spade New York, is thrilled about the launch.

“I am so inspired by the rich and colourful heritage and cannot wait to see how the Indian woman styles our collection,” said Lloyd added.

Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands, said he is confident that the brand “will resonate with the Indian woman and its playful sophistication will add a refreshing twist to her wardrobe”.