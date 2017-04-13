Mohit Gill, Director, Phive Rivers Retail India

An MBA in shipping finance and logistics with 19 years of experience in entrepreneurial businesses, Mohit Gill is the Director for Phive Rivers Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Starting his career with Elements Exports Pvt. Ltd. in 2009 and opening their doors to the Indian domestic market, he has had an experience of working with top fashion brands like Woodland, Lifestyle, W, Lavie, Benetton India, Blackberry, Future group etc in his short yet impactful career.

In 2013, he was instrumental in starting Phive Rivers Retail Pvt. Ltd. as the marketing company for the Brand Phive Rivers SRL. Created with a vision to showcase a talented team of artisans that labour to design a beautiful luxury bag,

Phive Rivers has been developed as a brand which crafts eye-catching yet industrious products which combine modern and pioneering forms to create engaging products.

In 2013, he was among the core team that incorporated the company to handle the brand’s marketing requirements in India and pave the way for its launch within a short period of 6 months. He has also been directly responsible for taking the brand on an untraveled road of making it a purely online luxury brand reputed for avant-garde quality leather products.

Gill’s marketing team introduced the brand in the Indian market in association with Jabong in November 2013, and since then the brand has not looked back. Today Phive Rivers retails on 25 e-commerce portals in India, with an additional 20 portals globally making it one among the most coveted brands in the luxury market.

Gill has also been instrumental in creating a valuable partnership with Hakuhodo Percept, a Premium Brand management and advertising agency for their support to ideate and create one of the most unique campaigns ever for a handbags brand. For the first time ever has any brand globally advertised Women’s handbags with Men under the carefully crafted theme of MANCRAFTED Luxury bags, thus showcasing his futuristic vision.