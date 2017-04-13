The Woolmark Company announces actor Shravan Reddy as ambassador for wool at India Fashion Forum 2017

The Woolmark Company is proud to announce renowned actor Shravan Reddy as it latest ambassador for Australian wool in India, announced at India Fashion Forum 2017. After winning hearts for his varied portrayals on the small screen in Dosti – Yaariyan – Manmarziyan and Krishnadasi, Reddy will play a key role in representing the global authority on wool as it champions the fibre’s place in the activewear market.

Reddy’s strong fan and digital following in conjunction with his youth appeal led to his selection as the brand’s Indian face. An exciting new digital campaign has already kicked off, with conversations trending using #DareShravanTo, with fans from across the world daring the actor to perform a series of fitness challenges, dressed top-to-toe in activewear made from Merino wool.

“It is an honour and I am overwhelmed to begin this journey with a trusted not-for-profit enterprise like The Woolmark Company,” says Reddy. “The brand has always introduced path-breaking innovations and campaigns that have influenced youth who believe in socio-economic change. An advocate for sustainable fashion, the company is a befitting representation of the striving woolgrowers that form the very core of this iconic brand. Identifying with a brand has never been easier for me and therefore my association with The Woolmark Company has stemmed almost naturally.”

The Woolmark Company and Reddy’s mutual passion for the sportswear and athleisure markets form the perfect foundation to educate consumers on the versatility of Merino wool. A technical fibre, its unique natural benefits include breathability, temperature control, moisture management, elasticity and resistance to odour, making it perfect for the Indian market. The Woolmark Company’s approach into cutting-edge activewear will bring to the forefront innovative and commercially available Merino wool fabrics.

“Shravan Reddy personifies the brand’s appeal and we are confident that he will be relevant to our target market,” explains The Woolmark Company Country Manager India, Arti Gudal. “His commitment to The Woolmark Company’s values reinforce why he will be the right fit to take on this responsibility and carve out new avenues that will majorly be youth-centric. The company is currently working on new innovations as we continue to make our mark in the athleisure and sportswear market using Merino wool.”

The evening also witnessed India Brand Show 2017 presented by The Woolmark Company highlighting the trend ahead catwalk from leading names in fashion. The event brought together brands like Louis Philippe, Mexico Jeans, Celio, Tommy Hilfigher and Raymond along with the designers like Dhruv Vaish, Nachiket Barve and Bounipun.