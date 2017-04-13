Lingerie startup Clovia raises US $4 million in post series-A funding

Lingerie brand Clovia has raised $4 million from its current and new investors including Singularity Ventures and former Bennett Coleman & Co CEO Ravi Dhariwal.

“Clovia has raised funding of US $4 million, a post-Series-A funding, by current and new investors,” the company said in a statement.

It further said: “Clovia will utilise the funds for marketing and boosting product and technology development, in addition to expanding sales channels”.

Co-founder and CEO, Clovia, Pankaj Vermani said: “We are excited to welcome new investors in Clovia. We look forward to a long-term relationship with them. We are extremely excited to learn from experiences of the likes of Ravi who’ve developed some of the biggest consumer businesses in the country”.

Clovia, set up in 2013, designs and manufactures its own products. The company said it currently ships over 2,50,000 units per month.