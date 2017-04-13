Fashion giants honoured at India Fashion Forum 2017

Fashion giants honoured at India Fashion Forum 2017

By  
-
SHARE

The 17th edition of India Fashion Forum (IFF 2016) were held from April 12 – April 13, 2017 at Hotel Renaissance Powai. The event witnessed top honchos of the fashion industry sharing some notable insights on the current trends through various interactive sessions.

Fashion giants honoured at India Fashion Forum 2017
The event witnessed top honchos of the fashion industry sharing some notable insights on the current trends through various interactive sessions

The evening of Day 2 (April 13, 2017) at India Fashion Forum witnessed the Images Fashion Awards (IFA), 2017. The highlight of the night was stand-up comedian and actor Ash Chandler who left the audience in splits with his great comic timing. The awards were a venerable gathering of the who’s who of the industry.

Here is the awardee list:

Special Jury Award: 
1. SIRA – Dilip Kapur, Founder & President, Hidesign
2. SIRA – G. Rajendran – Founder, GRT Jewellers
3. SIRA – Manoahar Chatlani, CEO and MD, Favourite Shop and
4. SIRA – , Managing Director,
5. SIRA – , Chairman, Nalli Group

Best Presentation: Shopping Centre & Retailer Collaboration
Soch and Forum Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Men’s Westernwear
Indigo Nation

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Women’s Westernwear
Only

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Kidswear
612 League

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Jeans & Casualwear
Tommy Hilfiger

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Men’s Innerwear
Calvin Klein

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: New Launch

IMAGES Most Admired Affordable Fashion Retailer of the Year

IMAGES Most Admired Multibrand Fashion Retailer of the Year: Marketing & Promotions
“Free Shopping Weekend” by

IMAGES Most Admired Solo-brand Fashion Retailer of the Year: Marketing & Promotions
United Colors of Benetton for United by Don’t, United by Her and United by Play

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Customer Experience
Shoppers Stop

IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Flagship Store (Indian Origin)
Flagship Store, Khar, Linking Road, Mumbai and AND Flagship Store, DLF Mall of India
Raymond Flagship Store, Khar, Linking Road, Mumbai
Wills Lifestyle Flagship Store, Connaught Place, New Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Flagship Store (Foreign Origin)
Puma Flagship Stores, South Extension & Select Citywalk
London Flagship Store, Linking Road, Santacruz, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Theme Store
Central in “High Definition”

IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Store VM
Cubes of the “On Canvas” by United Colors of Benetton

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Design Concept of the year
“PantRobes” by

IMAGES Most Desirable Fashion Retailer of the Year
H&M

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Pan-India Performance
Lifestyle

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Active Sportswear
adidas

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Women’s Indianwear
W

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Men’s Indianwear
Manyavar

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Large Format Store Chain
Max Fashion

IMAGES Most Influential Shoes & Accessories Retail Professional of the Year
, COO, Inc.5 Shoes

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Rising Star
Callino
Neeru’s

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Company of the year
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR