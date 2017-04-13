Fashion giants honoured at India Fashion Forum 2017

The 17th edition of India Fashion Forum (IFF 2016) were held from April 12 – April 13, 2017 at Hotel Renaissance Powai. The event witnessed top honchos of the fashion industry sharing some notable insights on the current trends through various interactive sessions.
The evening of Day 2 (April 13, 2017) at India Fashion Forum witnessed the Images Fashion Awards (IFA), 2017. The highlight of the night was stand-up comedian and actor Ash Chandler who left the audience in splits with his great comic timing. The awards were a venerable gathering of the who’s who of the industry.
Here is the awardee list:
Special Jury Award:
1. SIRA – Dilip Kapur, Founder & President, Hidesign
2. SIRA – G. Rajendran – Founder, GRT Jewellers
3. SIRA – Manoahar Chatlani, CEO and MD, Favourite Shop and Soch Studio
4. SIRA – S. Ramesh Pothy, Managing Director, Pothys
5. SIRA – Padmashree (Dr.) Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Chairman, Nalli Group
Best Presentation: Shopping Centre & Retailer Collaboration
Soch and Forum Mall
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Men’s Westernwear
Indigo Nation
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Women’s Westernwear
Only
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Kidswear
612 League
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Jeans & Casualwear
Tommy Hilfiger
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Men’s Innerwear
Calvin Klein
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: New Launch
Cover Story
IMAGES Most Admired Affordable Fashion Retailer of the Year
Pantaloons
IMAGES Most Admired Multibrand Fashion Retailer of the Year: Marketing & Promotions
“Free Shopping Weekend” by Brand Factory
IMAGES Most Admired Solo-brand Fashion Retailer of the Year: Marketing & Promotions
United Colors of Benetton for United by Don’t, United by Her and United by Play
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Customer Experience
Shoppers Stop
IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Flagship Store (Indian Origin)
Global Desi Flagship Store, Khar, Linking Road, Mumbai and AND Flagship Store, DLF Mall of India
Raymond Flagship Store, Khar, Linking Road, Mumbai
Wills Lifestyle Flagship Store, Connaught Place, New Delhi
IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Flagship Store (Foreign Origin)
Puma Flagship Stores, South Extension & Select Citywalk
Pepe Jeans London Flagship Store, Linking Road, Santacruz, Mumbai
IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Theme Store
Central in “High Definition”
IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Store VM
Cubes of the “On Canvas” by United Colors of Benetton
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Design Concept of the year
“PantRobes” by W
IMAGES Most Desirable Fashion Retailer of the Year
H&M
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Pan-India Performance
Lifestyle
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Active Sportswear
adidas
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Women’s Indianwear
W
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Men’s Indianwear
Manyavar
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Large Format Store Chain
Max Fashion
IMAGES Most Influential Shoes & Accessories Retail Professional of the Year
Rajesh Kadam, COO, Inc.5 Shoes
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Rising Star
Callino
Neeru’s
IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Company of the year
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd