Fashion giants honoured at India Fashion Forum 2017

The 17th edition of India Fashion Forum (IFF 2016) were held from April 12 – April 13, 2017 at Hotel Renaissance Powai. The event witnessed top honchos of the fashion industry sharing some notable insights on the current trends through various interactive sessions.

The evening of Day 2 (April 13, 2017) at India Fashion Forum witnessed the Images Fashion Awards (IFA), 2017. The highlight of the night was stand-up comedian and actor Ash Chandler who left the audience in splits with his great comic timing. The awards were a venerable gathering of the who’s who of the industry.

Here is the awardee list:

Special Jury Award:

1. SIRA – Dilip Kapur, Founder & President, Hidesign

2. SIRA – G. Rajendran – Founder, GRT Jewellers

3. SIRA – Manoahar Chatlani, CEO and MD, Favourite Shop and Soch Studio

4. SIRA – S. Ramesh Pothy, Managing Director, Pothys

5. SIRA – Padmashree (Dr.) Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Chairman, Nalli Group

Best Presentation: Shopping Centre & Retailer Collaboration

Soch and Forum Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Men’s Westernwear

Indigo Nation

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Women’s Westernwear

Only

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Kidswear

612 League

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Jeans & Casualwear

Tommy Hilfiger

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Men’s Innerwear

Calvin Klein

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: New Launch

Cover Story

IMAGES Most Admired Affordable Fashion Retailer of the Year

Pantaloons

IMAGES Most Admired Multibrand Fashion Retailer of the Year: Marketing & Promotions

“Free Shopping Weekend” by Brand Factory

IMAGES Most Admired Solo-brand Fashion Retailer of the Year: Marketing & Promotions

United Colors of Benetton for United by Don’t, United by Her and United by Play

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Customer Experience

Shoppers Stop

IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Flagship Store (Indian Origin)

Global Desi Flagship Store, Khar, Linking Road, Mumbai and AND Flagship Store, DLF Mall of India

Raymond Flagship Store, Khar, Linking Road, Mumbai

Wills Lifestyle Flagship Store, Connaught Place, New Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Flagship Store (Foreign Origin)

Puma Flagship Stores, South Extension & Select Citywalk

Pepe Jeans London Flagship Store, Linking Road, Santacruz, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Theme Store

Central in “High Definition”

IMAGES Most Admired Design Concept of the year: Store VM

Cubes of the “On Canvas” by United Colors of Benetton

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Design Concept of the year

“PantRobes” by W

IMAGES Most Desirable Fashion Retailer of the Year

H&M

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Pan-India Performance

Lifestyle

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Active Sportswear

adidas

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Women’s Indianwear

W

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Men’s Indianwear

Manyavar

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Large Format Store Chain

Max Fashion

IMAGES Most Influential Shoes & Accessories Retail Professional of the Year

Rajesh Kadam, COO, Inc.5 Shoes

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Rising Star

Callino

Neeru’s

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Company of the year

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd