Ruchi Soya’s CSR Beat: To bring qualitative change in rural living standards

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited recently conducted a women’s empowerment planning workshops under their ‘Navi Disha’ initiative. The workshop was organised for women self help groups to guide them in starting their own income generating activity.

Managing Director, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Dinesh Shahra, said, “The Shri Mahadeo Shahra Sukrat Trust (SMSST) has been working for rural development since 1977. Inspired by our Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji’s commitment to support and empower ‘Nari Shakti’ through women-led development, we are working with the Trust to strengthen the role of women in the rural economy. We strongly believe that women can play a vital role in raising the standard of living in rural communities. Our skill development initiatives promote sustainable livelihoods and we are glad that our efforts are showing positive results.”

Ruchi Soya has supported SMSST in promoting self help groups since 2006, which have in turn helped over 1074 rural and tribal women to improve their economic and social conditions.