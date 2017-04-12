Hamdard launches RoohAfza Fusion, enters ready-to-drink market

Hamdard Laboratories India, over a 100 year old iconic FMCG company has today entered the ready-to-drink beverage segment with the launch of ‘RoohAfza Fusion’, a brand extension of its flagship brand RoohAfza.

Fusion will be available in modern tetra-pak aseptic packaging which is known to preserve both the taste and flavor of the product and will be offered at a price point of Rs 20 for 200ml pack.

“In the last few years, there has been a perceivable growth in the popularity of instant or ready to serve juice based beverages. There has been a change in consumption patterns, especially in the youth who are now turning to natural, herbal products which are perceived as more healthy. RoohAfza sits naturally on this positioning, and Fusion is a natural extension in the format that connects with the youth. Fusion extends the brand to new consumers, while retaining our existing users and offering them an exciting variation of their favourite RoohAfza in fruit flavours,” Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Hamdard, Mansoor Ali said.

The product offers a fusion of pure fruit juice with RoohAfza and will be available in five flavors – lemon, orange, mango, pineapple and litchi. The launch of RoohAfza Fusion is in line with the company’s massive transformation to get under the skin of young consumers.

Speaking at the occasion, AGM Marketing Hamdard, Amit Aneja, said, “Juice based drinks happen to be the fastest growing segment under the soft drinks category and is projected to grow by 2.5 times of its current size by 2020. So with RoohAfza Fusion we are entering the right segment at the right time.”

Over the last one-and-a-half years, the company has been on an overdrive to revamp and innovate its Rs 600 crore business by keeping wide product offerings and modern-day consumers in mind. The company is on transformation mode, overhauling its products portfolio, packaging, distribution, marketing and communication. It has a portfolio of around 600 products of which nearly 580 are medicinal products and the remaining are FMCG.

The company is also planning to host its own e-commerce platform to sell its products online.