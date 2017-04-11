Urban Ladder partners with award-winning Interior Designer, Ashiesh Shah

Urban Ladder has announced its partnership with award-winning Architect and Interior Designer, Ashiesh Shah. This announcement makes Urban Ladder the first Indian furniture brand to collaborate with an influencer like Shah to design exquisite furniture for Indian homes.

Shah will launch four collections for Urban Ladder through the next one year. Each collection will explore a different design style demonstrating and addressing what India needs in terms of design. The idea is to create a strong edit, use local materials like teak wood and cane and explore some of local fabric dying techniques and combine them with a more contemporary aesthetic. Apart from the basic’s like chairs, tables, sofa’s, Shah will bring in some more unconventional pieces of design that he believes should be made available in India, all at an affordable price. This first collection will be launched in October 2017.

Shah, an astute collector of contemporary art from the Indian Sub-continent has designed spaces which juxtapose objects from vastly different eras and cultures. This makes a compelling and impressive statement on his design taste.

“Design in India has become a celebration of what one sees currently around in Indian homes, offices and community spaces. The aesthetic has a strong sense of connectedness to whom we are, where we belong and what inspires us. And that, for me is the crux of the new Indian aesthetic. These four collections will delve deep and mirror the changing Indian culture contextualised to complement our modern living spaces. I am delighted to partner with Urban Ladder and believe this is fantastic opportunity to lend my aesthetic and my practice to a larger audience,” said award-winning Architect and Interior Designer, Ashiesh Shah.

Urban Ladder is a definite leader of furniture design in India. Known for its clean, straight and simplistic furniture using modern materials, this collaboration reinforces the brands focus on design. “An economically assertive India has reinforced pride and confidence in demand for things India. The globally traveled and upwardly mobile consumer wants spaces that demonstrate sophistication and individuality. I believe this collaboration is an epoch in our journey creating new design references for the world,” said CEO and Co-founder Urban Ladder, Ashish Goel.

While India is going through an aesthetic outburst, this mutually beneficial collaboration will focus on creating benchmarks for design and making exclusive designer furniture accessible across homes in India.