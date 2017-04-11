Anil Kapoor to endorse consumer electronics products

Bollywood actor-producer Anil Kapoor has been roped in to endorse consumer electronics company Micromax Informatics to bolster its footprint.

Anil is proud to associate with the brand, which he feels is a “game changer” in its space.

“I am looking forward to having an amazing association with Micromax for the category,” the actor said in a statement.

The ‘jhakaas’ actor has been chosen for his “rare blend of talent, versatility and class”, said Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics, Rajesh Agarwal.

The brand’s Chief Marketing Officer Shubhajit Sen said that since the fan following of Anil — “a perfect confluence of style and individuality” — cuts across age brackets, nationally and internationally, his association will help strengthen the connect with consumers across demographics.

With a view to capture double-digit market share in both air conditioner and television segment, Micromax has invested close to Rs 200 crore to build channel and infrastructure capabilities and has a vision to be a complete consumer electronics brand in next three years.

Consumer electronics currently contributes about 10 per cent to the overall Micromax revenue. The company expects the consumer durables vertical to contribute up to 25 percent of its revenues by the end of 2019.