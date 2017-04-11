MacV celebrates five year long retail journey in India

MacV, the Scottish based fashion brand kicked off by Matthew Bending, has successfully accomplished 5 years in India. MacV, McPherson and Valentine are the flagship brands of McPherson and Valentine Limted, headquartered in Glasgow and at present it operates in 27 malls across 9 cities through its Indian licensee Quiosco Retail India Private Limted.

MacV has forged its way in kiosk business model. MacV has its presence in major shopping centers of India: Inorbit, Forum, Infiniti, DLF, Express Avenue etc. Burgeoning for its eyewear, brand had also launched its McPherson and Valentine range of perfumes last year, which are inspired and named after Scottish Isles. True to its stance, MacV has also ensured that power lenses are accessible at affordable prices for the fashion conscious across generations.

The Brand has re-defined eyewear as not only a fashion statement but as an essential utility. With a unique drive of styling with smile, MacV has been able to conquer thousands of hearts by spreading happiness through the smiles.

“It is a proud moment for us as we complete 5 years and with immense pleasure I would like to express gratitude to all the stakeholders, who have been part of this journey. It took us 5 years to reach 27 kiosk; the pace would now augment with our franchise model. We want to create 100 enterprises in next 3 years who would take MacV to a new high” said Managing Director, Paresh Khivesara.