Paytm Mall launches O2O commerce empowering retailers to sell products using Paytm QR Code

Paytm Mall has launched a unique Omnichannel commerce platform that will enable retailers to expand their business. Paytm Mall aims to partner with the large offline merchant network of Paytm and will adopt the QR code technology to bring efficiency in product discovery and supply chain.

Under this initiative, consumers can visit the Paytm Partner stores in their neighborhood and scan the QR code using their Paytm or Paytm Mall app to browse and order products. This will enable shopkeepers to sell products online without having to tackle with inventory management and deliveries. Additionally, consumers can also avail of same day deliveries from local shopkeepers, helping partners generate new lines of revenues.

On the launch, Paytm has partnered with Samsung to enable shopkeepers to sell Samsung smartphones. This alliance will strengthen the brand’s presence in the country and will allow more customers to experience Samsung products and make an informed choice. This will bring additional high footfall outlets into the brand distribution network without keeping the inventory.

Vice President, Paytm Mall, Amit Bagaria, said “We aim to create an offline network as a platform for brands to reach out to millions of consumers, thereby, optimizing the supply chain and marketing expenses on their behalf. This platform will also be beneficial for the partner merchants enabling them to grow their business and garner additional revenue. We are delighted to have Samsung on board for the launch of the new platform.”

Paytm is the first company to invest in QR code-based payment solution and has created an offline merchant network where consumers can scan and pay. This QR code based payment solution is fast becoming ubiquitous for digital payments in the country. Paytm Mall will now leverage this technology and the network to create a platform for brands to reach out to the larger set of consumers.