BIBA expands its presence in Pune

Famously known as the ‘Oxford of the East’, Pune is the eighth largest city in India and the second largest in Maharashtra. Catering to the increasing demand for quality and premium ethnic wear in the branded segment, BIBA – the leading ethnic apparel brand opens three new standalone stores in Pune.

The stores at Westend Mall spread across 1, 400 sq.ft. while other at Koregaon Park is of 1.100 sq.ft. And the later at Mahatma Gandhi Road is of 2,200 sq.ft. Following the success of the existing stores in Pune, the new stores will offer the recently launched Spring Summer Collection by BIBA along with their classic Salwar-Kameez-Dupatta, ethnic Mix n Match kurtas, palazzos, leggings, skirts, unstitched fabrics and BIBA Girls-the much loved kids collection.

Commenting on this launch, Managing Director, BIBA, Siddharath Bindra said, “Pune as a market has great potential. We have witnessed an increasing customer demand which encouraged us to open three new flagship BIBA stores in Pune, taking the count to 6 stores. We look forward to customers enjoying the new experience the stores have to offer.”

BIBA’s primary objective is to offer trendy, fashionable yet affordable ethnic wear in India.The brand has been on an expansion spree and aims to increase its presence in potential markets across the country. The outlet will not only provide a complete wardrobe solution for every occasion but will also offer customers a great connect with the brand.