Australian skincare and make-up brand Natio to double retail presence by year-end

Australian skincare and make-up brand Natio is also looking to double its points of sale to 20 by the end of this fiscal in India while continuing to focus on e-commerce channels to drive its sales.

“Online is our main sales channel and we will continue to focus on it. This year, however, we are also looking at increasing our geographic expansion. We plan to double our points of sales to 20 by end of this financial year,” Managing Director, Belle Vous, Divya Thukral told PTI.

According to a PTI report: Natio, which has a exclusive distribution tie-up with Belle Vous, entered India in September 2013. The brand has 10 points of sales in India and sells its products through Sephora, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and general trade outlets.

The company also sells its products through e-commerce players, including Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa.

Belle Vous is also planning to sell Natio products in South East Asia and West Asia.

“We have rights for South East Asia and Middle East. We will look entering these countries next months,” Thukral was further quoted by PTI as saying.

Natio has over 250 products in skincare, make-up and men’s range.