Himalaya Men, Royal Challengers Bangalore co-create sports facewash

The Himalaya Drug Company, India’s leading home-grown wellness company, today announced the launch of Himalaya Men Active Sport Facewash. This is India’s first-ever facewash created through an exclusive association with the Premiere T20 Franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, for men who play sports or have an active lifestyle.

Himalaya Men Active Sport Face Wash is a specialized product that has been developed basis insights from the RCB players and consumers across the country on their specific skin care needs. The 3-Herb Complex formulation of the Active Sport Face Wash comprising of Orange, Mint and Red Ginseng deeply cleanses skin by removing oil, sweat and dirt.

Speaking about the launch, Business Head – Personal Care at The Himalaya Drug Company, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, said, “Men’s grooming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent in the next 4 years with men’s face wash being the fastest growing category. Himalaya Men Active Sport Face Wash is one of the most exciting launches of 2017 for us. Consumer research highlighted that men who lead an active lifestyle prefer a natural / herbal face care product that can address skin issues caused from profuse sweating, excessive exposure to sun and dirt. Being India’s No. 1 face wash company with a trusted problem-solving equity, we wanted to lead in creating the first herbal product that could address such specific concerns. Having been associated with team RCB for over a year now, we explored the idea of extending our partnership to co-create India’s first-ever facewash that caters to the skin care needs of men with active lifestyle.”

Speaking on the association, Chairman, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Amrit Thomas, said, “Our ambition for RCB is to be the boldest T20 team in the world and we are very excited to be working with partners who mirror our philosophy through their products and innovation. Himalaya Men Active Sport Facewash is a breakthrough product that the Himalaya team has co-created with us. We hope it finds strong resonance amongst sportsmen who lead the most active lifestyle.”

Speaking more about the launch, Category Manager, Himalaya Men (Consumer Product Division), The Himalaya Drug Company, Ashwani Gandhi, said, “Sportsmen today care about grooming as much as they do about their performance and fitness. Therefore, facewash especially designed for them made complete sense. The features of the product like a masculine fragrance, stronger cleansing action, long lasting freshness and the red colour, which is team RCB’s colour, will surely resonate with people who have an active lifestyle. The launch will be supported by a 360-degree marketing campaign including launch of the Himalaya Men website – www.himalayamen.com that will engage consumers with exciting contests and gratifications.”

The new Himalaya Men Active Sport Facewash is the fourth variant in Himalaya Men’s product bouquet. The other three facewashes include Himalaya Men Pimple Clear Neem Facewash, Himalaya Men Intense Oil Clear Lemon Facewash and Himalaya Men Power Glow Licorice Facewash.