Sukanya Dutta Roy, Managing Director, Swarovski Consumer Goods Business (CBG), India

Sukanya Dutta Roy

Managing Director

Consumer Goods Business, Swarovski India

Sukanya Dutta Roy heads the Consumer Goods Business (CGB) division of Swarovski India Pvt. Ltd since early 2008. In her role, she leads the strategy and development initiatives of the consumer and retail arm of Swarovski. Her expertise lies in merchandising and retail operations management having worked in various formats from luxury to mass market.

Prior to her appointment at Swarovski India, she was associated with well-known domestic retail firms and brands in India like Guess, Good Earth, Technopak etc. She has to her credit, opening of more than 60 retail stores across many Tier I and Tier II cities.

She brings with her rich experience of 20 years, of been associated with well-known retail brands in India. She has a deep understanding of domestic retail from over last 12 years.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi in year 1991, she thereafter obtained a Degree in Apparel Marketing & Merchandising from NIFT, Delhi, followed by Masters in Business Administration in Management Studies from FMS in 1997.

She began her career at H&M, India in a merchandising role and then moved on to bigger roles. Roy, in her overall in-depth experience of 20 years, has handled marketing, merchandising, logistics and distribution, supply chain, operations, product planning and selection.