Customer Experience – The Uncomfortable Truth

Organisations around the world are failing to implement effective digital strategies. As a result their customer experience (CX) solutions are becoming disjointed, and digital is not displacing traditional phone interactions at the speed that their customers are demanding.

That’s according to new research published by Dimension Data in the 20th anniversary edition of its Global Customer Experience Benchmarking Report. This year, 1,351 organisations across 80 countries in Asia Pacific, Australia, the Americas, Middle East and Africa, and Europe contributed to the research.

Less than 10 per cent of organisations polled said that they had an optimised strategy for digital business in place, while over half (51 per cent) reported they don’t have a plan at all, or are at best, in the process of developing one.

The top factor driving digital transformation is improving CX, followed by customer demands for digital. Over 84 per cent of organisations report an uplift in revenue as a result of improved CX, while 79 per cent report cost savings. Yet, just 36 per cent have appointed a board level executive who is responsible for customer experiences, and organisational disconnects mean digital solution functionality is not meeting customer requirements.

Instead, high performing companies that have committed to the opportunity created by the digital revolution are outpacing established market leaders. The research shows top quartile organisations are performing up to ten times better than their counterparts.

Dimension Data’s Group Executive, CX and Collaboration, Joe Manuele said: “The world has formed a digital skin and business, service, technology and commercial models have changed forever. However, organisations are strategically challenged to keep pace with customer behaviour.”

Manuele adds that the absence of a connected digital strategy means that even when digital solutions are available, the customer is frequently not even aware of their existence. “The digital dilemma is deepening, and organisations need to choose a path between digital crisis or redemption.”

Meanwhile, emerging CX robotics is also creating a new reality. Virtual assistant (chat bots) was voted the top channel growth focus for 2017, and IoT deployments are set to double. It demands a new approach.

“Pioneers of the digital age have reimagined business models and processes that have changed customer behavior, and the choices organisations make with their CX and digital strategies will define the future success of their organisation,” he said.

Other interesting highlights in the 2017 Global CX Benchmarking Report are:

– CX was voted by 81 per cent of participants as a competitive differentiator, and is the number one most important strategic indicator of performance.

– 78 per cent of research participants forecast increases in assisted-service volumes; a 71 per cent rise in fully automated digital contacts; and 62 per cent anticipate overall interactions to grow.

– Customers have a choice of nine channels with which to engage with organisations – now the norm in organisations. This number will rise to 11 by 2018.

– Connected customer journeys via omnichannel (integrated) solutions is the top technology trend for 2017. Omnichannel solutions, alongside customer analytics, was listed as the top factors to reshape CX capability in the next five years.