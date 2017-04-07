Shree Gangour Group expands to North India, opens first outlet in Delhi

Shree Gangour Sweets, a Mumbai-based restaurant chain best known for its sweets and quality foodservice has forayed into North India. The group, which is successfully placed in Mumbai, Indore, Goa and Dubai, has launched its maiden, 1450 sq. ft., outlet in New Delhi.

The outlet is located in Nirman Vihar and was inaugurated by Union Textiles Minister, Smriti Irani. She was accompanied by Bollywood singer, Ila Arun; renowned businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra; BJP’S General Secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya; and local renowned politicians including Om Prakash Sharma and Gurcharan Singh Raju. Eminent TV personalities Sudhir Pandey, Bobby Khanna, and Sooraj Thapar were also present at the grand opening.

The new outlet has a traditional interior, is five storeys high, packed with a sweet shop, a restaurant, a banquet hall and a roof top banquet for social gatherings.

Their new range of food – including molecular dishes – is apt for people who prefer clean and healthy eating. They also have on offer, 150 varieties of exclusive sweets.

The outlet also houses, English Vinglish, a dessert boutique by Master Chef Ranveer Brar. This pure vegetarian boutique has the vivid ideology of catering fusion designed products to its clientele to broaden horizon in the genre of traditional Indian sweets and western delicacies.

English Vinglish primarily focuses on delivering exotic varieties of sweets. Ranveer Brar merges Shree Gangour’s sui generis sweets with the innovative quotient of its own chefs resulting in unique sweetmeats like baked vada pav, motichoor parfait and scrumptious unique cookies of varied flavors including masala chai, and kalakand.

An inviting fancy decor, soothing lights and food visuals coupled with superior customer services and innovative food display promises to create a complete sensory experience which will ensure an experiential, solutions oriented and most pleasurable shopping and dine-in experience.