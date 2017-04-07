7 fashion designers and their successful prêt-à-porter lines

Once upon a time, designer clothes meant haute couture ramp walk, collections that were way beyond the reach of the masses, threads you could find only in glossy fashion magazines or see your favourite stars sporting on TV.
Fast forward to present day, and all you need to do is walk into a store and pick up outfits by your favourite designers’ prêt-à-porter line without thinking twice.
The apparel market in India has changed drastically over the past couple of years and the once closed luxury fashion market is now open and accessible to all. A recent ASSOCHAM and Yes Bank study shows that rising incomes and aspirations could drive consumer spending in India to grow by four times to approximately US $4.2 trillion by the year 2017.
The same report also estimates that India’s luxury market will grow from US $14 billion to US $18 billion by 2017 with fashion, fine dining and automobiles being the fastest growing segments of the luxury market. And fashion designers are making the most of it, keenly tapping the urban middle class and their increasing spends by introducing pocket-friendly prêt lines.
Indiaretailing Bureau brings you a list of fashion designers who heralded the prêt-à-porter era in the country and are successfully running retail stores of the same…
11 AND, Global Desi, Grassroot by Anita Dongre
Prêt Line Brands: AND, Global Desi
Number of Stores: Within India, the network includes well above 700 points of sale with more than 185 exclusive brand stores and over 596 multi-brand large format stores in 84 cities.
Pricing: Rs 1,500 onwards
Expansion Plans: Anita Dongre hopes to take the company’s turnover to up to Rs 1,000 crore by the end of next fiscal.
22 LABEL by Ritu Kumar
Prêt Line Brand: LABEL
Number of Stores: LABEL expanded to 12 exclusive outlets between October 2015 – March 2016. LABEL retails from most Ritu Kumar stores as well as some standalone stores
Pricing: Rs 2,000 onwards
Growth Chart: In 2015 and 2016, LABEL experienced rapid growth at a rate of approximately 30 per cent year-on-year growth and its online sales through e-commerce platform is also growing rapidly
33 Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Prêt Line
In doing so, Sabyasachi joined the ranks of a growing number of Indian fashion designers who have started to believe that fashion should be democratic. Last year, Sabyasachi told IANS in an interview: “If we are doing something very beautiful then you should make it accessible to more and more people and that is something the brand has constantly worked on.”
Prêt Line Brand: Sabyasachi
Number of Stores: No EBOs. Collection is available at all Sabyasachi flagship stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata
Pricing: Currently, his wedding lehengas are available for under Rs 1 lakh and sarees begin at about Rs 29,000
Expansion Plans: The designer is all fired up to launch his ready-to-wear line for men, revive his brand for children – Chota Sabya – and also launch an organic prêt line of clothing.
44 Balance by Rohit Bal
“As the name Balance appropriately suggests this collection creates a fine balance between haute couture and prêt-à-porter, it’s easy to wear at affordable price for the progressive women and men of India who are appreciative of excellent design and quality,” Rohit Bal said.
Prêt Line Brand: Balance by Rohit Bal
Number of Stores in India: 7 standalone stores, the latest launched in Pune in July, 2016
Pricing: An amalgamation of luxury and affordability, Balance by Rohit Bal reaches out to the masses with a starting price point of Rs 4,000
55 Masaba Lite by Masaba Gupta
Masaba’s collection pre-dominantly focuses on Western wear, but also includes some kurtis as well as sleepwear.
Prêt Line Brand: Masaba Lite
Number of Stores in India: Masaba Lite has no EBOs. The collection is available at the designer’s Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata stores, and also online on Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop
Pricing: The accessories start as low as Rs 600, while clothes start at Rs 4,000
Expansion Plans: To include affordable saris and bridal lehengas in her collections
66 Tarun Tahiliani’s Prêt Line
Tahiliani – who is trying to become more affordable and market centric with his prêt line – credits his prêt design inspirations to everyday life. His collection includes tunics, gilets, dresses, kurtas, dhoti pants, and draped shirts.
Prêt Line Brand: Tarun Tahiliani
Number of Stores in India: Tarun Tahiliani owns 5 flagship stores in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad and partnered stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore
Pricing: His Spring-Summer 2016 prêt collection with both ready-to-wear casual and occasional wear starts at Rs 10,000
77 The Imperial Clothing Company by Raghavendra Rathore
This label has on offer achkans, bandhgalas, waistcoats, kurtas and shirts in terms of clothes, and pocket square and cufflinks in terms of accessories.
With this label, the designer wishes to reach out a wider youthful clientele who are looking to add regal, aristocratic styles to their wardrobe.
Prêt Line Brand: The Imperial Clothing Company
Number of Stores in India: At present The Imperial Clothing Company has two flagship stores one in Mumbai and another one recently opened in Jaipur. Apart from this, it has an exclusive website.
Pricing: His prêt line starts at Rs 4,000
Expansion Plans: The designer has plans to open more stores in the coming years and also add grooming products like soap and deodorants to the label.