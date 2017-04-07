7 fashion designers and their successful prêt-à-porter lines

Once upon a time, designer clothes meant haute couture ramp walk, collections that were way beyond the reach of the masses, threads you could find only in glossy fashion magazines or see your favourite stars sporting on TV.

Fast forward to present day, and all you need to do is walk into a store and pick up outfits by your favourite designers’ prêt-à-porter line without thinking twice.

The apparel market in India has changed drastically over the past couple of years and the once closed luxury fashion market is now open and accessible to all. A recent ASSOCHAM and Yes Bank study shows that rising incomes and aspirations could drive consumer spending in India to grow by four times to approximately US $4.2 trillion by the year 2017.

The same report also estimates that India’s luxury market will grow from US $14 billion to US $18 billion by 2017 with fashion, fine dining and automobiles being the fastest growing segments of the luxury market. And fashion designers are making the most of it, keenly tapping the urban middle class and their increasing spends by introducing pocket-friendly prêt lines.

Indiaretailing Bureau brings you a list of fashion designers who heralded the prêt-à-porter era in the country and are successfully running retail stores of the same…