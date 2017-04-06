Myntra launches campaign to promote the first season of ‘Big Fashion Gig’

Myntra has kicked off a special campaign to promote Big Fashion Gig – the country’s first mega fashion extravaganza, and launched two television commercials as part of the ongoing promotions.

The campaign calls upon fashionistas to try out the latest products, styles and designs from over 1,500 domestic and international brands, with access to over 3 lakh curated styles.

The first edition of Myntra’s Big Fashion Gig, scheduled to be held between the April 8 – April 10, is a doorway to accessing the upcoming spring summer collection of top global brands, some of which are exclusive to Myntra and Jabong.

Commenting on the campaign, Head of Jabong and Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra, Gunjan Soni said, “Big Fashion Gig has been conceptualized to allow our fashion forward customers, access to brands, designs and styles to the upcoming summer collection of some of the finest global brands. It is the first of its kind event in the country where we have conceptualized over 30 gigs with curated styles for our customers and collaborated with over 10 celebrities who will offer their tips and style mantras. The campaign has been developed to clearly highlight their role as fashion advisors to our consumers.”

BFG has been structured along the lines of a music festival, with a line-up of three hour long gigs targeted at different segments of fashion consumers. Myntra has collaborated with Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anusha Dandekar among others and cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, M.S Dhoni and other fashion experts to give customers first hand tips on the latest trends and styles in fashion. Some of the gigs lined up include, Wanderlust, Men 2.0, HRX Factor with Hrithik, Deepika’s Spring Secrets, Motorcycle Diaries, Vogue Trendcaster, Girls night out and Fashion Beatbox.

The upcoming Big Fashion Gig is the first edition of the high fashion event that Myntra will develop into a property and host twice every year, during summer and the arrival of fall. Other marketing channels being used extensively to promote the event include a mix of OOH, radio, digital and social media.