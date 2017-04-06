Crocs to launch its first store at Ranchi’s Nucleus Mall

International footwear brand Crocs is all set to launch its first ever store in one of the most frequented malls of Ranchi in Jharkhand, Nucleus Mall.

Crocs has been expanding multi-fold and is now extending its retail presence in the state by opening a store in one of the city’s most happening shopping hubs .

Nucleus Mall – a world-class mall – provides patron with multi-services of shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Designed for urban natives of Ranchi, the mall offers a food court, restaurant, gaming zone, a multiplex and many lifestyle retail stores.

Occupying a premium space in the mall, Crocs will commence operations from April 8, 2017 and will display a wide collection of flats, loafers, sneakers, flip flops, and Crocs’ signature trademark clogs. There will be a wide range of colors and sizes, for all age groups.

Brand Crocs constantly strives to elevate its brand visibility and fan base. The brand is working on their new campaign ‘Come As You Are’ with John Cena, Drew Barrymore, Yoona and Henry Lau who will be serving as the global ambassadors for Crocs’ campaign that will celebrate the uniqueness of individuals and inspire everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

On the opening of the new store in Ranchi, Crocs’ CEO, Deepak Chhabra says, “Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are the new pride and joy of India. Also the consumption patterns in smaller towns have witnessed a radical shift with people moving beyond necessities and seeking products that were once sold only in urban areas. With the opening of our first ever store in Ranchi, we hope to give the city residents a complete Crocs experience while working on our visual displays, staff training and modern ambience.”