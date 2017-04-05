Reinventing Retail: Zebra’s 2017 Retail Vision Study

Reinventing Retail: Zebra’s 2017 Retail Vision Study

By  
-
SHARE

In the age of evolving shopper expectations and technology advancements, the global retail industry is in the midst of a profound shift in retail operations. To gain a deeper understanding of retailers’ focus, concerns and investment plans, Zebra conducted a global research study across a wide spectrum of retail segments, including: specialty stores, department stores, apparel merchants, supermarkets, electronics, home improvement and drugstore chains. The results of this study are shared in this 2017 .

Click Here To Download The Full Report

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR