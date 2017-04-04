Sanjay Vakharia

Director & COO

Spykar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd

Sanjay Vakharia is the Director & COO of Spykar Lifestyle Private Ltd. He has been associated with Spykar since its inception in 1992.

Vakharia has been primarily responsible for the brand image that Spykar enjoys today. His sharp business acumen saw him rise from the position of Manager Marketing to Marketing Director. He is responsible for the overall Marketing and Brand Communication strategies of Spykar.

Prior to joining Spykar, he worked with Magna Publications as the Export Manager (Garments) wherein he was responsible for setting up the marketing network in the US and UK markets.

Additionally, he served as Marketing Manager for Toys & Games division of Spykar. By 1992, was heading the manufacturing and marketing of the denim company, Ragz.

Under his astute direction, Spykar Jeans has followed a distribution strategy of retailing through at over 900 Multi Brand Outlet across India and Large Format Stores like Shoppers’ Stop, Lifestyle, Central, Globus, Pantaloons etc. Spykar also retails through exclusive stores across the nation.

Vakharia is currently spearheading Spykar Jeans foray into retail business, having already set up 200 Exclusive Spykar Outlets and plans are afoot to have a total of 250 exclusive stores by 2016.